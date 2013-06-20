Chile stocks clock biggest drop in over 20 months on Fed, China data

SANTIAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index tumbled to close a preliminary 2.88 percent lower on Thursday, registering its biggest drop in over 20 months after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it may scale back its stimulus measures.

Economic data on Thursday showing Chinese factory activity fell to a nine-month low in June added to the sense of global unease as investors feared emerging market countries will also suffer from falling demand and prices for their commodities exports.