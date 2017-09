SANTIAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chilean stocks dropped to a near two-year intraday low on Wednesday morning, pressured by slipping shares in LATAM Airlines a day after Latin America’s largest carrier posted a steeper-than-expected quarterly loss.

Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index was down 0.73 percent at about 3660.44 points in early trade, its weakest intraday level since October 2011.