Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index last traded 1.5 percent lower at a more than four-month intraday low, on mounting fears about the health of the global economy and the euro zone's ongoing debt crisis. Among decliners, flagship carrier LAN Airlines weakened 1.4 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud lost 2.35 percent and industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec decreased 1.3 percent.