Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.62 percent lower, mirroring overseas equities markets, as investors remained jittery about the euro zone’s crisis and anxiously awaited a Greek vote on Sunday.

Among falling stocks, flagship carrier LAN Airlines declined 2.86 percent, shipper Vapores dropped 1.37 percent, and diversified retailer Cencosud lost 1.41 percent.