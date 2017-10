Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.45 percent higher on optimism over a weekend victory for pro-bailout parties in Greek elections, though continued worries about the euro zone’s nagging debt crisis tempered gains.

Among gainers, shipper Vapores rose 1.75 percent, wine producer and exporter Vina Concha y Toro gained 2.53 percent, and power producer Endesa climbed 0.80 percent.