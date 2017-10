Santiago’s blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended virtually flat, sliding a minimal preliminary 0.02 percent and paring its steeper earlier losses, as investors pinned their hopes on a summit of European Union leaders to fix the region’s debt crisis.

Among the session’s most heavily trades stocks, LATAM Airlines Group dropped 0.67 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud increased 0.8 percent, and industrial conglomerate Copec climbed 0.34 percent.