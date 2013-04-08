FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Chile copper unions to stage nationwide strike on Tuesday
April 8, 2013

Key Chile copper unions to stage nationwide strike on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Unions representing some 25,000 workers at world No.1 copper producer Codelco and private sector mining companies including BHP Billiton >BLT.L> said on Monday they will stage a nationwide 24-hour strike on Tuesday.

Leading copper producer Chile, which produces roughly a third of the world’s red metal, is seen producing 5.58 million tonnes this year, or an average of around 15,000 tonnes per day.

Chile’s November presidential elections are expected to galvanize labor action as unions seek to make their issues heard. (For our analysis, please see: )

