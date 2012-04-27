Chile proposes tax reform to fund education overhaul

SANTIAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chile’s government on Thursday proposed a sweeping tax reform that raises levies on companies to help fund an education overhaul, as it seeks to quell social protests before local elections seen as a litmus test for the 2013 presidential race.

Center-right President Sebastian Pinera said his tax reform bill, which still needs congressional approval, would raise the income tax rate for companies to 20 percent, lower stamp duty on credit and increase the annual tax take by $700 million to $1 billion.

The bill, to be presented to Congress on Monday, also seeks to eliminate tax distortions and unjustified exemptions, incorporate green taxes on polluting goods and includes a variable tax rate mechanism to cushion consumers from oil price swings. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Alexandra Ulmer, Anthony Esposito, Moises Avila, Felipe Iturrieta, Simon Gardner. Editing by Christopher Wilson)