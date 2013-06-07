FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Chile May trade balance widens slightly
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Chile May trade balance widens slightly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects figures and recasts story after central bank corrects
data for May's trade surplus, export revenue and copper revenue)
    SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chile's trade surplus
 widened slightly to $639 million in May from April
as export revenue rose slightly and imports remained broadly
static, the central bank said on Friday. 
    Export-dependent Chile's robust economy is slowing on the
back of easing investment and domestic demand, triggering bets
on a rate cut. 
 
 
 
    The trade balance figure compares with a surplus of $447
million in April and a $160 million deficit in May 2012,
according to central bank data. 
    Exports in May reached $7.236 billion, expanding from $6.906
billion in April and $6.434 billion in May of last year.
    Imports were about $6.597 billion in May, broadly steady
compared with April's $6.459 billion and the $6.594 billion
posted in May 2012, suggesting Chile's robust domestic demand
growth is losing some of its dynamism.
    Chile's copper export revenue was up at $3.673
billion in May, compared with $3.527 billion in April and $3.226
billion in May of last year, the bank added. 
    For a link to the central bank report, please see: here

 (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

