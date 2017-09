SANTIAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.376 billion in January, after posting a surplus of $1.240 billion in December, central bank data showed on Monday. January December January 2014 Trade balance (millions $1376 $1240 $-533 of dollars) Exports (billions of $6296 $7199 $5527 dollars) Imports (billions of $4920 $5959 $6080 dollars) Copper export revenue $2870 $3764 $2211 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by W Simon)