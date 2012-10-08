RPT-Chile trade deficit narrows to $37 mln in September - Cenbank

(Repeats to attach to corrected alert series, no changes to text of story)

SANTIAGO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade deficit of $37 million in September, narrowing from an $843 million deficit in August and $95 million deficit in July, the central bank said on Monday.

The compares with a $228 million surplus in September 2011, according to revised central bank data.

Exports totaled about $5.971 billion in September, while imports were about $6.008 billion. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom Editing by W Simon)