(Corrects figures and recasts story after central bank corrects data for May's trade surplus, export revenue and copper revenue) SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chile's trade surplus widened slightly to $639 million in May from April as export revenue rose slightly, the central bank said on Friday. May April May 2012 Jan-May Trade balance $639 mln $447 mln -$160 mln $1.878 bln (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)