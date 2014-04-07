FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-Chile posts March trade surplus of $1.702 billion
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Chile posts March trade surplus of $1.702 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
    SANTIAGO, April 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of
$1.702 billion in March, after a surplus of $1.237 billion in February, central
bank data showed on Monday. 
    
                            March 2014   Feb 2014     March 2013 
     Trade balance          $1,702       $1,237       $515 
 (millions of dollars)                               
  Exports (billions of      $7.323       $6.555       $6.217 
        dollars)                                     
  Imports (billions of      $5.621       $5.318       $5.702
        dollars)                                     
 Copper export revenue      $3.605       $3.794       $2.773 
 (billions of dollars)                               
  

 (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.