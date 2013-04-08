FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile trade surplus jumps to $1.134 billion in March
April 8, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

Chile trade surplus jumps to $1.134 billion in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.134 billion in March, after posting a surplus of $68 million in February, the central bank said on Monday.

The figures compare with a $1.038 billion surplus in March 2012, according to central bank data.

Exports totaled about $6.882 billion in March, while imports were about $5.748 billion.

Chile’s copper export revenue was up at $3.381 billion in March, compared with $3.192 billion in February and $3.448 billion in March of last year, the bank added.

