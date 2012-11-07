Chile posts $70 mln trade surplus in October, first since June

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $70 million in October, its first surplus since June, reversing from a $37 million deficit in September and an $843 million deficit in August, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The figure compares with an $895 million surplus in October 2011, according to revised central bank data.

Exports totaled about $7.315 billion in October, while imports were about $7.245 billion.

Chile’s copper export revenue totaled $4.440 billion in October, up from a previously reported $3.523 billion in September, the central bank also reported on Wednesday.