WRAPUP 1-Chile's February trade surplus plunges 68 pct

* Exports fall in February, while imports gains

* Feb copper exports fall 20 pct month/month to $3.369 bln

By Anthony Esposito

SANTIAGO, March 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s trade surplus plummeted 68 percent in February versus January to around $627 million, the central bank said on Wednesday, as slowing global growth weighed on the country’s export-dependent economy and firm domestic demand boosted imports.

The trade surplus was down from $1.98 billion in January and was down 32 percent from a year earlier, when it was $926 million .

Exports in top copper producer Chile totaled about $6.316 billion in February, falling from $7.636 billion in January but up from $5.751 billion in the year-earlier month.

February imports edged higher to $5.689 billion, from $5.656 billion in January and a jump from $4.824 billion in the year-ago month.

Copper export revenue fell nearly 20 percent to $3.369 billion in February, down from January’s $4.168 billion. But copper export revenue rose by 9.4 percent from February 2011, when it was $3.079 billion.

The data highlights “the dichotomy between the export-related sectors and domestic spending,” Cristobal Doberti, chief economist at BICE Inversiones, said in a note to clients.

The drop in exports “reflects the pressures arising from the international scenario ... while imports again show strong (year-on-year) growth, underscoring the good health of domestic demand,” Doberti said.

Although China, the world’s top copper consumer, recently cut its economic growth target to an eight-year low and Europe appears headed for another recession, the economic slowdown in Chile has not been as deep as had been feared, with domestic demand firm and the labor market tight.

The central bank is largely seen holding its benchmark interest rate for a second consecutive month when it meets on March 15, following a surprise January cut, due to still strong domestic demand, low unemployment levels and easing inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)