Chile December trade surplus widens to $1.506 billion - cbank
January 7, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Chile December trade surplus widens to $1.506 billion - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade surplus of $1.506 billion in December, its second surplus in a row following four consecutive deficits, the central bank said on Monday.

The Andean country ended 2012 with a $4.208 billion surplus.

December’s figure compares with a $1.176 billion surplus in December 2011, according to central bank data.

Exports totaled about $7.714 billion in December, while imports were about $6.208 billion.

Chile’s copper export revenue totaled $4.704 billion in December, up from $3.859 billion in November, the central bank said.

