SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Chile posted a trade deficit of $234 million in October, after posting a surplus in September, central bank data showed on Monday. Oct 2016 Sept 2016 Oct 2015 Trade balance (millions -$234 $146 -$357 of dollars) Exports (billions of $4.53 $4.77 $4.80 dollars) Imports (billions of $4.77 $4.63 $5.16 dollars) Copper export revenue $2.16 $2.31 $2.31 (billions of dollars) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Toby Chopra)