Chile state train company EFE places $372 mln in local bonds

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s state train company Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado (EFE) on Thursday placed around $372 million in bonds on the local market to refinance debt and fund its investment plans.

EFE offered 25-year series V bonds at a 3.69 percent yield.

“The company structured an operation that will allow it to significantly reduce its financial costs, better its debt time frames and diversify its financing sources,” EFE said in a statement.

Banchile Citi Global Markets acted as the operation’s financial adviser and bookrunner.