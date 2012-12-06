FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile state train company EFE places $372 mln in local bonds
December 6, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Chile state train company EFE places $372 mln in local bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s state train company Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado (EFE) on Thursday placed around $372 million in bonds on the local market to refinance debt and fund its investment plans.

EFE offered 25-year series V bonds at a 3.69 percent yield.

“The company structured an operation that will allow it to significantly reduce its financial costs, better its debt time frames and diversify its financing sources,” EFE said in a statement.

Banchile Citi Global Markets acted as the operation’s financial adviser and bookrunner.

