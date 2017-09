SANTIAGO, April 16 (Reuters) - Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores on Wednesday said it has signed a binding deal with Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd to tie-up their businesses and create the world’s fourth-largest container-shipping company.

The companies announced in January they had inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the deal. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)