FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shippers Vapores, Hapag-Lloyd clear hurdle to merger deal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 21, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Shippers Vapores, Hapag-Lloyd clear hurdle to merger deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 21 (Reuters) - A significant majority of shareholders in Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores lent their support to the firm’s merger with Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, allowing the agreed deal to clear a hurdle.

The deal to create the world’s No. 4 container-shipping company was conditional on no more than 5 percent of Vapores’ total shareholders exercising withdrawal rights by April 20. The Chilean company said on Monday that dissident shareholders exercised withdrawal rights on only 2.7 percent of total shares.

“This is another step in the road to completing this transaction, which we’re sure will be enormously beneficial for our company and our investors,” Vapores chief executive Oscar Hasbun said.

Shipping groups have been struggling through the worst slump on record, as they grapple with low freight rates brought by overcapacity and a weak global economy.

The deal will now need to pass regulatory scrutiny and the approval of the City of Hamburg’s Senate. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.