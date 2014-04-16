FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2014 / 7:11 PM / 3 years ago

TUI stake in Hapag-Lloyd to drop to 13.9 pct after CSAV tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - German travel and tourism company TUI AG’s stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will drop to 13.9 percent following the latter’s tie-up with Chilean peer Compania SudAmericana de Vapores.

TUI, which also controls Europe’s largest tour operator TUI Travel, currently owns 22 percent in Hapag-Lloyd, but this will drop first to 15 percent as part of the merger and then to 13.9 percent, because TUI will not participate in a planned capital increase.

TUI, which has long planned to exit shipping, will also get priority placement rights for its remaining stake as part of Hapag-Lloyd’s planned stock market flotation in 2015, it said in an internal letter, seen by Reuters.

Thee deal between Vapores and Hapag-Lloyd will create the world’s fourth-largest container-shipping company. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
