Chile's Bachelet says to cost $1.5 bln to repair flood damages
April 8, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Chile's Bachelet says to cost $1.5 bln to repair flood damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday that it will cost at least $1.5 billion to repair the damages caused by flooding and mudslides in the country’s north that left a toll of over two dozen people dead and nearly another 140 missing.

The recent freak torrential downpours in the Atacama desert, normally the driest in the world, destroyed homes and bridges, cut off roads, and left around 29,000 homeless after rivers broke their banks and flash floods dramatically filled dry valleys. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

