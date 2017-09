March 27 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp’s Zaldivar copper mine in Chile is closed for “safety reasons” after heavy rains swept across the country’s northern desert region this week, a spokesman said on Friday.

This was the first confirmation by Barrick that its operation was suspended, increasing to eight the number of copper miners, including the world’s top producer Codelco , that have been affected by the bad weather. (Reporting by Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)