FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lundin Mining shuts Candelaria copper operation in Chile due to rain
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Lundin Mining shuts Candelaria copper operation in Chile due to rain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp has shut its Candelaria copper mining operation in Chile “as a precaution” due to heavy rains that have flooded roads and caused power outages, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“It’s impossible to predict when we may be up and running. We are actively monitoring the situation,” he said.

The operation, which consists of an open-pit and underground mine and a concentrator, is forecast to produce about 170,000 tonnes this year.

Toronto-based Lundin owns an 80 percent stake in the operation, with Japanese industrial giant Sumitomo Corp holding the remaining 20 percent. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.