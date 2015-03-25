FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Codelco suspends all mining operations in north Chile due to rains
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Codelco suspends all mining operations in north Chile due to rains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - World number-one copper miner Codelco has suspended all mining operations in the north of Chile due to the state of roads and mine access following heavy rains in the area, the state-run firm told Reuters on Wednesday.

Codelco said mining operations at Chuquicamata, Ministro Hales, Radomiro Tomic, Gabriela Mistral, and Salvador had all been suspended.

The plants at Gabriela Mistral, Radomiro Tomic and Salvador were operating with mineral stocks, Codelco said, but was not able to say if the same applied to the other other two mines.

Unexpectedly heavy rains that began Tuesday have left thousands of people without power and drinking water in the normally arid regions of Coquimbo and Atacama. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.