Copper market tight, China demand strong- Xstrata
June 14, 2012 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

Copper market tight, China demand strong- Xstrata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - The copper market is tight and demand from top-metals-consumer China is strong, the head of Xstrata’s copper unit Charlie Sartain said on Thursday, as Europe’s crisis and fears of a slowdown in the Asian giant spook markets.

The miner expects to see its copper output dip slightly in the first half of the year, as the world No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, in which it has a stake, battles declining ore grades and freak weather, Sartain told Reuters in an interview in April.

