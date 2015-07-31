WPP and Providence agree Chime deal for 374 mln stg

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell’s WPP and buyout firm Providence agreed on Friday to buy British marketing group Chime Communications for 374 million pounds ($584 million) in a bid to turn the smaller group into a global sports marketing agency.

The deal for Chime, founded by Margaret Thatcher’s former media adviser Lord Bell, marks a premium of 33 percent and comes after the companies revealed the talks earlier this week.