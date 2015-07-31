FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WPP and Providence agree Chime deal for 374 mln stg
July 31, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

WPP and Providence agree Chime deal for 374 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell’s WPP and buyout firm Providence agreed on Friday to buy British marketing group Chime Communications for 374 million pounds ($584 million) in a bid to turn the smaller group into a global sports marketing agency.

The deal for Chime, founded by Margaret Thatcher’s former media adviser Lord Bell, marks a premium of 33 percent and comes after the companies revealed the talks earlier this week.

$1 = 0.6406 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

