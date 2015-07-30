FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chime in advanced takeover talks with WPP-Providence consortium
July 30, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Chime in advanced takeover talks with WPP-Providence consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Marketing group Chime Communications Plc said it was in advanced talks with a consortium of WPP Plc and Providence Equity Partners LLC for a potential cash offer of 365 pence per share.

The potential offer by buyout firm Providence and the world’s biggest advertising company WPP also include an interim dividend of 2.53 pence per share, Chime said.

Chime, which has advertising and public relations divisions, has constituted an independent board committee to talk with the consortium. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

