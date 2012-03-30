FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Chimei Innolux 2011 net loss widens
March 30, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 6 years

Taiwan's Chimei Innolux 2011 net loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Chimei Innolux , the world’s No.3 LCD maker, said on Friday its net loss for full year 2011 was T$64.44 billion ($2.18 billion), hurt by falling prices amid slowing demand.

The figure compared with a T$14.84 billion loss in 2010.

Chimei Innolux posted a sixth consecutive quarterly net loss in October-December of T$19.99 billion, according to Reuters’ calculations based on the full-year figures. It had lost T$17.26 billion in the third quarter.

Rival AU Optronics Corp, the world’s No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter, while Korea’s LG Display posted a sharply narrowed quarterly loss. ($1 = 29.5575 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

