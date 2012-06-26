FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's Chimei to raise $200 mln in share offer
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 12:31 AM / in 5 years

Taiwan's Chimei to raise $200 mln in share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 26 (Reuters) - Loss-making Taiwanese panel maker Chimei Innolux said it will raise T$6 billion ($200 million) in an offering of 600 million new shares.

The world’s No.3 LCD maker said 10 percent of the issued shares would go to employees. It did not elaborate on the reason for the capital raising in a statement late on Monday.

Chimei lost $2.2 billion in 2011 after losing some $500 million the year before, beset by falling prices and slow demand as well as by rising costs to produce panels.

It has recently agreed with its banks on extending repayments on some $8 billion in loans after the government stepped in to lobby banks to support the company. . ($1 = 29.9655 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

