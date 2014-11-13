FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chimerix says Brincidofovir selected for use in Ebola clinical trial in West Africa
November 13, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Chimerix says Brincidofovir selected for use in Ebola clinical trial in West Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chimerix Inc

* Chimerix, University of Oxford are in process of finalizing definitive agreement for supplying Brincidofovir for the planned clinical trial

* Says the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health authorities are also participating in this clinical research

* Chimerix Inc says trial will be led by University of Oxford on behalf of international severe acute respiratory and emerging infection consortium

* West african trials will require the review and authorization of local health ministers and ethics boards prior to commencement

* Says funding provided by the Wellcome Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore)

