BRIEF-Chimerix says Brincidofovir selected for use in Ebola clinical trial in West Africa

* Chimerix, University of Oxford are in process of finalizing definitive agreement for supplying Brincidofovir for the planned clinical trial
* Says the World Health Organization (WHO) and local health authorities are also participating in this clinical research
* Chimerix Inc says trial will be led by University of Oxford on behalf of international severe acute respiratory and emerging infection consortium
* West african trials will require the review and authorization of local health ministers and ethics boards prior to commencement
