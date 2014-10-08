FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chimerix antiviral drug shows potential in late-stage study
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Chimerix antiviral drug shows potential in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chimerix Inc said its experimental oral antiviral improved the survival rate of patients with a certain type of respiratory infection, according to preliminary data from a late-stage study.

The news on the drug, used earlier this week to treat the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the United States, sent the company’s shares up 6 percent to $35.25 in premarket trading.

Chimerix said the data on the drug, brincidofovir, was based on 48 evaluable patients with adenovirus, a common virus that causes respiratory illnesses.

The company said the 48 patients who took brincidofovir had a mortality rate of 35 percent, compared with historic rates of up to 80 percent in the first month after diagnosis.

A majority of the patients also had suppression or clearance of adenovirus from the blood, Chimerix said. (Reporting By Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.