Chimerix antiviral drug fails in late-stage study
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Chimerix antiviral drug fails in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chimerix Inc said its oral antiviral drug for the treatment of a certain kind of infection in stem cell transplant patients did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

Patients taking the drug, brincidofovir, did not experience significant reduction in cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection through week 24 after transplant.

Cytomegalovirus is a member of the herpes virus family and remains a significant cause of viral infections in transplant recipients. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

