FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China issues 4G network licences to China Mobile, Unicom and Telecom -state media
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
December 4, 2013 / 8:40 AM / 4 years ago

China issues 4G network licences to China Mobile, Unicom and Telecom -state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China’s industry ministry has issued 4G mobile network licences to China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd , state media reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued TD-LTE licences to the three carriers, according to Xinhua’s official Weibo account, allowing commercial services of the fast mobile technology to start in the world’s biggest smartphone market.

The licence is specifically for the domestically developed TD-LTE standard rather than the more international FDD-LTE standard, and will mostly benefit China Mobile, whose 4G network is heavily based on TD-LTE. (Reporting by Paul Carsten)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.