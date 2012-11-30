FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China approves Wanxiang plan to buy U.S. battery maker A123
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 3:50 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-China approves Wanxiang plan to buy U.S. battery maker A123

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Wanxiang gets Beijing backing to acquire U.S. battery maker

* A123 takeover hinges on U.S. government approval

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China’s government has approved a plan by Wanxiang Group Corp, a major Chinese auto parts maker, to acquire bankrupt U.S. battery maker A123 Systems Inc , although a deal still hinges on the outcome of an auction next month and U.S. government approval.

A123, a maker of lithium ion batteries for electric cars, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October with a plan to sell its battery business to Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls for $125 million.

The planned sale will depend on whether better bids are received at next month’s auction. Wanxiang has said it intends to make a bid.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission, whose approval is required for major overseas acquisitions by Chinese companies, said in a statement posted on its website on Friday that it had approved Wanxiang’s plans for a bid.

Any deal for A123 must receive the blessing of the U.S. government, however, as the company has received a $249 million grant from the Energy Department.

Republican Senators John Thune and Chuck Grassley have raised concerns about Wanxiang’s attempt to acquire A123’s battery business, saying military and taxpayer-funded technology should not be allowed to fall into foreign hands.

The Energy Department has stressed that none of the government’s grant would be allowed to fund facilities abroad.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.