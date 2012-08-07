FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China OKs 3 local govt investment vehicles to issue ABS - sources
August 7, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

China OKs 3 local govt investment vehicles to issue ABS - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China has approved three local government investment vehicles to issue asset-backed securities, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, the first time these kinds of entities have been allowed to issue such securities.

The move comes as Beijing moves to prop up cash-strapped local governments and bolster growth.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII), an industry organisation entrusted by the central bank to help supervise the country’s bond market, announced the approval at a meeting on Tuesday morning, the sources said.

An official with NAFMII confirmed the news without providing further details.

The three local government investment companies are Shanghai Pudong Road and Bridge Construction Co, Nanjing Public Utility Holdings and Ningbo Urban Construction Investment Holding, the sources said.

Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Don Durfee; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

