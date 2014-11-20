FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China begins managing asset-backed securities issues via new system-sources
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

China begins managing asset-backed securities issues via new system-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has started to manage issuances of asset-backed securities through a registration system instead of an approval system used previously, sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

The move, which will simplify the procedures for ABS issues, represents another major move by Chinese regulators to establish market-oriented mechanisms for securities issuances.

Officials at the China Banking Regulatory Commission could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Xie Heng, Xu Yong and Kazunori Takada; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.