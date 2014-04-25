FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China arrests driver in fatal school bus crash - Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 25, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

China arrests driver in fatal school bus crash - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - China has arrested the driver of a school bus that crashed in the southern island province of Hainan, killing eight students and injuring 32 others, state news agency said on Friday.

Zhao Caisen was arrested on suspicion of causing the accident in Chengmai County on April 10, Xinhua said, citing a warrant issued by the prosecutor of Wenchang City.

Accidents involving school vehicles have drawn public anger in China in recent years after a series of fatal incidents. In 2011, 18 nursery school pupils were killed when their overcrowded van slammed into a coal truck in northwestern China.

The incident prompted then-Premier Wen Jiabao to promise more funds for school bus services, which are notoriously unsafe in China’s poorer, rural areas.

In the latest accident, the driver is accused of failing to notice that the brake was defective before setting off, and then losing control of the bus while driving on an unfinished road in the rain. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.