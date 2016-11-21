FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huge pile-up on Chinese highway kills four, injures 40
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
November 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 9 months ago

Huge pile-up on Chinese highway kills four, injures 40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A 37-vehicle pile-up on an expressway in northern China killed four people and injured more than 40 on Monday, disrupting traffic in both directions, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

Most of the vehicles involved in the accident in Shanxi province were large trucks, the report said, adding that the cause of the accident was being investigated.

Around 200,000 people die on Chinese roads each year, the World Health Organisation says.

In a bid to improve road safety, the government recently cracked down on the overloading of trucks. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

