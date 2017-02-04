UPDATE 2-Dozens killed as heavy snow hits Afghanistan and Pakistan
KABUL, Feb 5 Dozens of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan were killed after heavy snow and avalanches hit over the weekend.
BEIJING Feb 4 A car crashed and overturned near Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing on Friday which police blamed on the driver losing control on a slippery road, cautioning against the spreading of rumours.
Police said on their official microblog on Friday that the 26-year-old driver had taken responsibility for the accident.
In 2013, a vehicle crashed on the edge of Tiananmen Square, killing five people and injuring dozens in what China said was a planned attack by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a Muslim Uighur separatist group.
Police said the driver, surnamed Zhang, in Friday's accident was a Beijing resident.
Tiananmen Square is at the political and cultural heart of Beijing and security is always tight in the wake of the government's bloody crackdown on student-led protests there in 1989. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Nick Macfie)
WASHINGTON/BEIRUT, Feb 5 A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.
