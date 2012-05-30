China investigating senior Agbank exec-source

HONG KONG, May 30 (Reuters) - A vice president at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China’s No. 3 bank by market value, is under investigation by the Communist Party’s discipline authorities, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Yang Kun has not been in his office in over a week, the source told Reuters, and has been taken away by the party’s discipline body, which typically probes allegations of corruption and other crimes before handing suspects over to judicial authorities.

The state-owned bank, which has a stock market value of $137 billion and reported January-March net profit of 43.45 billion yuan ($6.8 billion), said it was checking the reports.

The website of Chinese magazine Caixin, a respected financial publication, reported separately on Wednesday that Yang had been taken away to assist in an investigation and banned from leaving the country.

The article, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, added that recently a close relative of his had also been taken in for questioning.

Caixin said Yang was suspected of involvement in a gambling case involving a Beijing real estate company.

Nobody answered the telephone at the spokesman’s office for the party’s discipline body, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Yang joined the bank in 1981, a biography on the bank’s website shows. H is 2011 remuneration was 915,600 yuan, a bank submission showed in March.

The biography says he was responsible for several of the bank’s operations, including corporate and consumer banking, the international department and real estate lending.

Agbank’s Hong Kong-listed stock closed down 4 percent on Wednesday, while the main index fell 1.9 percent.

Historically, Agbank was a policy bank supporting China’s farmers under Chairman Mao. It was the weakest of the big four banks and so was the last to go public.

It held an initial public offering in 2010, selling a record-breaking amount of shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai, raising more than $20 billion. ($1=6.36 yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom: Writing by Ben Blanchard: Editing by Don Durfee and Neil Fullick)