China's AgBank says no plans to raise equity this year-paper
July 17, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

China's AgBank says no plans to raise equity this year-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China , the country’s fourth-largest bank by market value, has no plans to raise equity this year and played down concerns about rising non-performing loans among banks, local media reported on Tuesday.

Although new capital adequacy rules imposed by regulators have prompted Chinese banks to tap new capital from investors in Hong Kong and Shanghai, AgBank had a strong balance sheet to meet the new requirements and guard against risks, the bank’s board secretary Li Zhenjiang told the Shanghai Securities News.

The bank had no plans to raise new equity this year and no plans to bring in a strategic investor, the newsapaper reported Li as saying.

AgBank also downplayed concerns about increases in non-performing loans, which have raised fears of worsening credit quality as China’s economy slows.

Although non-performing loans for China’s banks had increased on the back of a weaker economy, they had crept up from a low base and would not worsen significantly, Li said.

“The non-performing loans are low and can be digested by the entire banking sector,” he was quoted as saying.

China’s central bank on Friday said that stress tests of 17 major Chinese banks revealed they had a “relatively strong” capability to withstand any economic slowdown. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

