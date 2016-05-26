CORRECTED-MOVES-China's AgBank appoints Zhou Mubing as party secretary

(Inserts “as chairman” in paragraph 3 to make clear approval is not for party secretary position)

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country’s third-biggest lender, said on Thursday it has appointed Zhou Mubing as the bank’s Communist Party secretary, a position typically held by the chairman of a state-owned bank.

Zhou, 58, is a former vice-chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC). His departure from the CBRC was announced earlier this month by the State Council, China’s cabinet.

Zhou’s appointment as chairman is still pending approval from the board, a person familiar with the matter said.

Prior to joining the CBRC, Zhou was a vice-mayor of the southwestern city of Chongqing and worked at Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , the country’s biggest lender. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman)