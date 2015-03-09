China's top pig farmer to expand production despite slower demand

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China’s largest pig breeder will increase production by more than 20 percent this year, despite overcapacity in the sector, aiming to benefit from higher productivity over the country’s many small farmers, chairman Wen Pengcheng said.

Privately owned Guangdong Wen’s Foodstuff Group produced 12 million pigs last year, Wen told Reuters, contributing to the country’s 2.7 percent rise in hog production last year to 735 million head.

The jump in China’s pig production, driven mainly by large-scale producers, is seen by analysts as a major reason for weak pork prices, and is set to reduce demand for imports at a time when Chinese consumers are also buying less pork.

But Wen said his company had only seen “small losses” and it planned to grow production to 14.6 million head in 2015.

“The current trough is just a phase. It will quickly recover,” he said.

Analysts say demand could pick up in the third quarter after farmers respond to several months of losses by exiting the sector, reducing supply.

“China still has a lot of out-dated production capacity,” added Wen. “This kind of individual farmers, with low technology production, if they don’t make money, will be eliminated.”

Wen’s provides piglets to farmers under contract and procures the finished hogs for sale to slaughterhouses, similar to the model pioneered in its long-established poultry business.

The firm’s output is significantly higher than the national average, with about 23 piglets per sow reaching the market per year, according to Wen. This compares with around 15 in the rest of the country, Rabobank data shows.

Growth in the firm’s pork business follows a tough for its poultry segment. The market for China’s traditional yellow-feathered chickens, Wen’s speciality, has contracted around 20 percent since a bird flu outbreak in 2013, he said.

The yellow breed is commonly sold in live markets, many of which were shut down following the bird flu outbreak.

“I think the government’s measures to tackle H7N9 were excessive,” he said, but added that the resulting efforts to introduce stricter hygiene practices had benefited farm products overall.

The company plans to produce more chilled poultry products to respond to the shift in market demand.

Wen’s is preparing for a listing but the chairman declined to reveal where the company wanted to IPO or how soon the process could be completed. (Reporting By Dominique Patton; editing by Susan Thomas)