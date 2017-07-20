China forecasts artificial intelligence industry to exceed 400 bln yuan by 2025

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - China unveiled a national artificial intelligence (AI) development plan on Thursday, and said it expects the value of its core AI industries to exceed 150 billion yuan by 2020 and 400 billion yuan ($59.07 billion) by 2025.

China will look to be an international leader in AI technology by 2025 and will encourage cross-border cooperation as part of the strategy, China's State Council said in a notice on its website on Thursday.

It follows the release of a similar national AI development plan released by the United States in October last year. ($1 = 6.7719 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)