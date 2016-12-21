U.S. sues Barclays for fraud over mortgage securities
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
BEIJING Dec 21 The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Wednesday it had approved a $600 million loan to finance a natural gas pipeline from Azerbaijan through Turkey.
The latest approval brings the total amount lent by the China-led bank in its first year to $1.73 billion, AIIB said in a statement. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by David Clarke)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg
* Appointment of Jeremy Anderson as head of NZX Agri effective 1 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: