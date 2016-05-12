FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China-backed AIIB to hold first annual meeting June 25-26 in Beijing
May 12, 2016 / 5:31 AM / a year ago

China-backed AIIB to hold first annual meeting June 25-26 in Beijing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will hold its first annual meeting on June 25 and 26, it said on Thursday.

Governors and representatives from the bank’s 57 founding members will attend the meeting in Beijing, the bank said in a press release.

The AIIB, a rival to the U.S.-led World Bank, will finance projects in the energy and environmental sectors, as well as support infrastructure in lesser-developed regions.

Despite opposition from Washington, a number of major U.S. allies - Australia, Britain, Germany, Italy, the Philippines and South Korea - have joined. China says AIIB will be an international institution and not used to boost its influence. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

