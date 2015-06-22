FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Aircraft Leasing delivers A320-200 aircraft to Sichuan Airlines
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 22, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

China Aircraft Leasing delivers A320-200 aircraft to Sichuan Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 22 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC), the CEO of which quit while on leave last week, issued a statement on Monday announcing that it has delivered an Airbus A320-200 aircraft to Sichuan Airlines.

Shares in Asia’s only listed aircraft leasing company had plunged by nearly a fifth to a record low on Friday after CEO Poon Ho Man’s departure but closed up nearly 2 percent on Monday.

China Aircraft Leasing Group said on Friday that it had been unable to contact Poon, whose disappearance coincided with media reports linking him to a government investigation into possible corruption at one of the company’s clients, China Southern Airlines. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Umesh Desai; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.