FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Eastern Airlines sees Q1 profit slide
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 13, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

China Eastern Airlines sees Q1 profit slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines expects its net profit in the first quarter to fall by more than 50 percent from a year earlier due to slower growth in passenger traffic and rising jet fuel prices.

“The slowdown in the growth of the demand in the civil aviation market of passenger traffic and the inadequate demand in the international cargo traffic market ... affected the growth of the air transportation business of the company,” it said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.